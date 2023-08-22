Discontent in Assam BJP over delimitation process; state leader Rajen Gohain meets Amit Shah

“Despite having numerous rounds of discussion with you I am afraid that my concerns and my deep dissatisfaction with the way the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency has been constituted did not bring any change whatsoever. I feel betrayed and almost disrespected that a senior member like myself was not heard by its own party leaders of a genuine concern for the party’s own benefit (sic)”, he wrote in the letter.

As part of the ongoing delimitation process in the state, a section of Gohain’s constituency Nowgong will be included in the newly-formed Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency.

Gohain is the second leader from the older crop of BJP leaders who has aired disgruntlement; former Union Minister Ramen Deka had met with the party leadership recently with similar complaints. Deka, who was a Union Minister in the last Modi Cabinet, was denied a ticket in 2019.

In response, Assam Cabinet minister Ashok Singhal, who heads the Delimitation Committee, told DH that Gohain is not the only leader who is unhappy. “There are several leaders who have expressed their unhappiness; in my own constituency Dhekiajuli, a section is being transferred to the Borsola seat. But this is a constitutional process, and we do not have any control over it,” Singhal said.

Singhal also dismissed speculations of a tussle between old and new BJP leaders, and said that there is likely to be disagreement among leaders. “But we are bound by a single purpose and ideology,” he added.