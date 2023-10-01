Don't need 'Miya' votes for 10 yrs: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The chief minister said, "When elections come, I myself will request them not to vote for us. When you will follow family planning, stop child marriage and shed fundamentalism, then you vote for us."

"To complete these, it will take 10 years. We will seek votes after 10 years, not now," Himanta said.

He said that those voting in favour of him and the BJP should not have more than two or three children, must send their daughters to schools, cannot indulge in child marriage and adopt Sufism by leaving fundamentalism.