Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

'Why haven't you gone to the Gauhati HC?': SC refuses to entertain pleas against Assam CM over 'shooting' video

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked the petitioners to approach the Gauhati High Court with their grievances.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 08:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 08:30 IST
India NewsAssamSupreme CourtHimanta Biswa SarmaGauhati High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us