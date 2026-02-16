Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Doors of BJP open for Bhupen Borah after resignation from Congress: Assam CM Sarma

Sarma also said that if Borah joins the BJP, he would try to get him elected from a 'safe seat'.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsBJPAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us