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Dragged innocent lady into controversy: Gauhati HC rejects Pawan Khera's bail plea in FIR by Assam CM's wife

Khera's allegations added ammunition to the Opposition parties, who referred to the same during campaigning against ruling BJP.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsAssamPawan KheraHimanta Biswa SarmaGauhati High Courtanticipatory bail

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