Dragged innocent lady into controversy: Gauhati HC rejects Pawan Khera's bail plea in FIR by Assam CM's wife

<p>Guwahati: In what may lead to further legal trouble for Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pawan-khera">Pawan Khera</a>, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gauhati-high-court">Gauhati High Court</a> on Friday rejected his petition seeking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anticipatory-bail">anticipatory bail</a> in connection with an FIR lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam CM. </p><p>Riniki filed a case after Khera on April 5, four days before Assembly elections in Assam, alleged that Assam CM's wife possessed passports of Egypt, UAE and Antigua & Barbuda and had also floated a company in the US, in which she invested more than Rs 50,000 crores. </p><p>Both Riniki and CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> rejected the allegations and claimed that the same were made based on fake documents. </p><p>Khera's allegations added ammunition to the Opposition parties, who referred to the same during campaigning against ruling BJP. </p><p>The court's order came days after the Supreme Court paused a transit anticipatory bail granted to Khera by Telangana High Court on April 10. </p><p>The apex court's order came on April 15 after Assam Police moved the Supreme Court against the Telangana High Court's bail.</p><p>Rejecting Khera's anticipatory bail petition, Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia observed that in order to gain political mileage, Khera dragged an innocent lady into the controversy. </p>.Guwahati court denies non-bailable arrest warrant against Pawan Khera.<p>The court said Khera has not yet proved beyond doubt that Riniki has passports of three other countries and she has opened a company and invested a huge amount of money. </p><p><strong>Political rhetoric</strong></p><p>Appearing on behalf of Khera, Avishek Manu Singhvi said whatever the Congress leader had done was nothing but a political rhetoric aimed at the Opposite party (BJP) ahead of the elections and so it could at best be a case of defamation. </p><p>But the High Court observed that Riniki is not involved in politics and so if Khera had raised those accusations against CM Sarma, the matter would have been a political rhetoric. </p><p>Justice Saikia, in his order said Khera claimed that his associates had collected the documents related to the allegations and so the custodial interrogation of Khera is necessary to find out who are the associates and from where and how they had collected the documents. </p><p>"The court is of the opinion that under the given circumstances, this case can not be termed as a defamation simpliciter. There are materials for a prima facie case under Section 339 of the BNS, 2023 (possession of fake documents) and the petitioner has been avoiding police investigation."</p>