<p>Guwahati: The Election Commission on Monday transferred senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of five districts of Assam, a day after announcement of the assembly poll schedule.</p>.<p>The SSPs of Majuli, South Salmara, Sadiya, Chirang and Dhemaji districts have been transferred with immediate effect, an official notification said.</p>.<p>Majuli SSP Haren Tokbi was replaced with Somalin Shubhdarshini, while R Sheetal Kumar replaced Mrinal Kumar Deka of South Salmara.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC replaces DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner and others in major reshuffle ahead of polls .<p>Sadiya SSP Jagadish Das was replaced with Anchal Chauhan, Chirang's Dhruba Bora with Sudhakar Singh and Dhemaji's Swapnaneel Deka with Mohan Lal Meena.</p>.<p>Elections to 126 assembly constituencies in the state are scheduled to be held on April 9. </p>