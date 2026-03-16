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EC transfers SSPs of 5 Assam districts, day after poll schedule announcement

Elections to 126 assembly constituencies in the state are scheduled to be held on April 9.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 12:51 IST
India NewsAssamElection Commission

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