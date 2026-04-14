Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Emotions pour in as Assam celebrates first Rongali Bihu without Zubeen Garg

The All Assam Students' Union urges government to take steps for recognition to Bihu as Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage like Garba of Gujarat and Ram Leela of North India.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 15:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
The Bihu stage named after Zubeen Garg by Northeast Frontier Railway at Maligaon in Guwahati.

The Bihu stage named after Zubeen Garg by Northeast Frontier Railway at Maligaon in Guwahati.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 15:30 IST
India NewsAssamBihuZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us