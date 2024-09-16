Eviction drive: Assam villagers vacate homes as deadline to clear encroached land ends

Guwahati: A large number of families in Kochutoli village in Assam's Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, which witnessed violence during a recent eviction drive, started vacating their homes with the deadline to clear "encroached land" ending on Monday, officials said.

The villagers were seen going with their belongings, including livestock, in vans.

According to officials, these villagers are "illegal settlers in the tribal belt".