Ex-Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta on SC order on Section 6A of Citizenship Act: 'Apex Court verdict in line with people's aspirations'

Ex-CM urges completion of NRC update following SC verdict on cut-off date

The former CM said that the exercise to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be completed given the Supreme Court's verdict removing the questions over the cut-off-date.

When asked about the CAA overstepping the cut-off-date of Assam Accord, Mahanta said, "There is nothing to say now regarding the CAA. All should accept the verdict of the Supreme Court."

Mahanta had hit the streets after the Narendra Modi government brought in the CAA in December 2019 even as his party AGP was a part of the BJP-led coalition government. AGP is still part of the government. Mahanta has been sidelined by the AGP leaders, who are serving as ministers in the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.