<p>Guwahati: A former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam </a>MLA has been arrested for making purported inflammatory remarks against Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta%20biswa%20sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> and police ahead of Eid-ul-Zuha celebrations, an officer said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Ali Akbar Miah, former legislator of Bilasipara West constituency in Dhubri district, allegedly made the comments in a video that went viral on social media, the police officer said.</p>.<p>Miah was arrested on Friday.</p>.<p><em>PTI</em>, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.</p>.'Politicising' Zubeen Garg's death backfired on Congress-led Oppn in Assam polls: Himanta Sarma.<p>Miah, who had unsuccessfully contested last month’s Assembly elections on an AIUDF ticket, is heard saying in the video that the chief minister should not take an adamant stance and be more understanding.</p>.<p>Miah purportedly said that if police try to prevent animal sacrifice being made privately, people could end up fatally attacking the men in uniform.</p>.<p>His comments come in the backdrop of several Eidgah committees in the state, including in Dhubri, appealing to the Muslim community to refrain from slaughtering cows during the Eid-ul-Zuha celebrations.</p>.<p>Sarma, appreciating the initiative, said such "voluntary actions will go a long way in strengthening communal harmony in Assam".</p>.<p>The police officer said the video was found during routine social media screening at the district level.</p>.<p>"He has been arrested as per relevant penal provisions," he said, adding that further details of why Miah had made the purported comments would be known after further investigation. </p>