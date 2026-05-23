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Ex-Assam MLA arrested for ‘inflammatory’ remarks against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of Eid

Miah purportedly said that if police try to prevent animal sacrifice being made privately, people could end up fatally attacking the men in uniform.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 15:31 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

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