Expelled Assam Cong leader Angkita Dutta seeks 'Nyay' from Rahul Gandhi during Yatra

She had also mentioned in the complaint that during the party's plenary session at Raipur, the accused had physically heckled her and threatened to ruin her career if she made any complaint against him. The Congress issued a show cause notice to Dutta and later expelled her from the primary membership of the party for six years for anti-party activities. Srinivas had also served a legal notice on Dutta, demanding an apology.

Addressing a press conference later during the day, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "I had spoken to both Angkita and Srinivas, and both are emotional people. I told her that justice would be done to her. "But in the meantime, Narad Muni entered and spoiled everything. The Assam CM, who is running BJP in Northeast, is the Narad Muni. He is creating all the nuisance in this case and Angkita just became a political stooge of the Assam CM."

It is stated that the mythological character of Narad Muni creates quarrels between people. Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah claimed that Dutta had come to his house to discuss the allegation and he had assured her of taking her to the national leadership to complain about the harassment.

"However, on the next day, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made a statement that Assam Police would take action if Angkita filed a case. Then she filed the FIR," he added. Borah also told reporters that Gandhi had arranged a special flight for carrying the body of her father Anjan Dutta, a former minister, when he died.

"The entire Congress party stood behind her at that moment. Today, she has disrespected her father and betrayed the sentiment," he claimed.