<p>Guwahati: The first Cabinet meeting of new government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a> on Wednesday approved a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft and decided to set up a task force for providing two lakh government jobs in the next five years--two major promises BJP made to the people in its manifesto for the Assembly elections.</p><p>The Cabinet also approved the proposal for making BJP's Sankalp Patra the basis of policy formulation of the new NDA government in the next five years in the state. </p><p>Briefing about the cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here that the UCC Bill will be tabled in the Assembly on May 26 for approval. </p><p>He said the tribal population in the state, both in the hills and in the plains, however, will be exempted from the purview of the UCC. All religous rituals, faiths and traditional practices will also be kept out of the UCC.</p>.Pawan Khera appears before Assam Police over allegations made against CM's wife.<p>"Under the UCC, there will be prohibition on polygamy, curb on live-in relationships, love-jihad, registration of marriages and divorce will be made compulsory and right of inheritance of properties for the girls will be ensured. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ucc">UCC</a> in Assam will be by and large in sync with the same passed in Uttarakhand, Goa and Gujarat," Sarma said. </p><p>"We took the decision about UCC in the first meeting of our Cabinet as we had promised it prominently in our Sankalp Patra. We want to convey the message about how serious we are about meeting the promises we had made in our manifesto," he said. </p><p>Sarma said a task force headed by Chief Secrerary will submit a report in the next three months about the modalities to be followed for providing government jobs to two lakh people in the next five years. </p><p>"The task force will hold consultations with all government departments, government-run corporations and agencies, autonomous councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and the Universities while formulating the modalities," he said. The BJP-led government with Sarma as the CM had provided 1.65 lakh government jobs between 2021 and 2026. </p><p>The Cabinet also decided to observe the closing ceremony of birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 8. </p>.Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn-in as Chief Minister of Assam for the second time.<p>In the Assembly elections held on April 9, BJP and its allies registered record victory by winning 102 seats (out of total 126), enabling the NDA to form government for the third straight term. BJP alone bagged 82 seats. </p><p><strong>Austerity measures</strong></p><p>Sarma said the Cabinet also decided to implement several austerity measures in the next six months as per the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of the crisis in the West Asia. </p><p>The state government decided not to procure any new car, no foreign trips to be allowed for ministers and government employees (except on medical reasons), size of convoys used by Governor, Chief Minister and other ministers would be downsized, fuel bills to be cut by 20 per cent, government will not buy any foreign goods and only electric vehicles will be hired for government use.</p>