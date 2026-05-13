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First Cabinet meet of new Assam government approves UCC draft, 2 lakh jobs plan

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for making BJP's Sankalp Patra the basis of policy formulation of the new NDA government in the next five years in the state.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:16 IST
India NewsAssamUCCjob

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