Homeindiaassam

First instalment of monthly stipend to girl students handed over under Assam govt scheme

Under the scheme, all girls studying higher secondary will get Rs 1,000 every month, it will be Rs 1,250 for degree students and Rs 2,500 for girls doing post-graduation.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 11:32 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 11:32 IST
India NewsAssam

