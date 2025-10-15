Menu
Five accused in Zubeen Garg's death remanded to judicial custody

The court, expressing concern for their safety, also ruled that they should be sent to a jail where there were fewer prisoners.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 08:43 IST
Published 15 October 2025, 08:43 IST
Zubeen Garg

