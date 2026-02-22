Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP

Along with him, former Congress worker Sanju Bora, too, joined the saffron party.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 06:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 06:21 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us