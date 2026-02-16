<p>Bhupen Kumar Borah, former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam </a>Congress chief resigned from the party on Monday. </p><p>His resignation comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Assam. </p><p>Borah has sent his resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in which he claimed that he was being "ignored" by the party leadership. </p>.Assam govt has written to Centre for more emergency landing facilities: Himanta Biswa Sarma.<p>He also mentioned that he was not being accorded his due in the state unit. </p><p>Borah was the president of Assam Congress unit from 2021 to 2025 and was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi last year. He has been a two-time legislator in Assam.</p>.<p>Borah told reporters in Guwahati that he sent his resignation to the Congress high command at 8 am, mentioning in detail why he took the step.</p><p>''I don't want to say anything more than this. I will invite mediapersons at an appropriate time and give all the details. I don't hide anything and will not take any step in secrecy,'' he said.</p><p>Borah said he has not ''resigned from the party due to any particular person or any personal reason''.</p><p>''I have served the Congress for 32 years, and I am worried about the future of the party. I have explained in detail about my reasons in the resignation letter sent to the party high command,'' he said.</p><p>On joining any other party before the elections, Borah said no party has given him ''any proposal till now''.</p><p>Assembly elections are due in Assam in a couple of months.</p><p>''There has been no formal proposal from any political party, but it is a fact that I have not taken the decision to resign to bid farewell to politics,'' he said.</p><p>Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi ''met me yesterday and we talked about several issues at a personal level'', Borah added.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>