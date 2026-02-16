Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah resigns from party ahead of Assembly polls

Borah has sent his resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in which he claimed that he was being 'ignored' by the party leadership.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 06:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 06:39 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us