Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to be honoured with Assam’s top civilian award

"If Ram Mandir is being opened at Ayodhya, the contribution of an Assamese (Justice Gogoi) remains hidden somewhere. Of course, it was a legal matter and there is no individual issue. But it was a five judge bench and that bench was headed by an Assamese. We feel proud that the bench was headed by an Assamese," he said.

"He is not only the only Assamese who became the Chief Justice of India but also disposed of many cases which remained pending for long. For the people of Assam, Ranjan Gogoi will remain an iconic figure for generations to come. He will inspire the generations," Sarma said.

The award would be presented to Gogoi by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at an event in Guwahati on February 10. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the function as the chief guest, Sarma said. After his term as CJI ended, Gogoi was nominated as Rajya Sabha member in 2020.

The award was instituted by the BJP-led government headed by Sarma in December 2021. Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata and Assamese oncologist Tapan Saikia were bestowed the "Asom Baibhav" award in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Sarma also announced "Asom Saurav," the second highest civilian award, to four prominent persons, cultural expert Kishan Chand Nauriyal, who helped in the preparation of a dossier for nomination of the UNESCO