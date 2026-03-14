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Four Assam Cong workers held for carrying ‘provocative’ pamphlets against CM

The Congress asserted that the pamphlets contained allegations that were part of a 20-point “charge sheet” released on February 19 by the party’s Assam unit ahead of the assembly election.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 14:40 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 14:40 IST
India NewsCongressAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaGuwahati

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