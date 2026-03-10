<p>Guwahati: The Assam Police arrested four Congress workers while they were allegedly transporting 10 lakh copies of the Opposition party's "20-point charge sheet" against the BJP government as well as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.</p>.<p>The "chargesheet" was released by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and others in Guwahati on February 19. Its copies were being transported for distribution during the campaigning for next month's Assembly elections. </p>.<p>In the "chargesheet", the party levelled several allegations — including those of "massive corruption" and failure to fulfil pre-poll promises — against the ruling dispensation. It also alleged that Sarma acquired 12,000 bighas of land in his family members' names. </p>.Congress releases 20-point 'chargesheets' against CM Himanta, BJP.<p>Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi said the copies were seized by personnel from the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati. </p>.<p>"The BJP is running an authoritarian regime and preventing the Opposition from taking the chargesheet against the government to the people. But the people of Assam are now aware of their corruption and will give a fitting reply in 2026," he said.</p>.<p>Gogoi told reporters in New Delhi on Monday: “The Assam CM tries to portray himself as a very brave and powerful leader. But today, some pamphlets published by the Assam Congress have been seized by Sarma’s police. The CM was so frightened by a few sheets of paper that he had them confiscated by the police."</p>.<p>He added: "The BJP has failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people of Assam. The chargesheet highlighting its failures has been seized. Is this the strength and courage of Himanta Biswa Sarma?”</p>.<p>The Congress, meanwhile, said it would take legal steps for the release of the four workers. </p>.<p>The police said the items were seized as they contained "serious allegations" against the CM and due to the "sensitive timing" in view of the Assembly elections. </p>.<p>Congress leader Mira Borthakur, who has been named the party candidate from the Dispur Assembly seat in Guwahati, visited the Dispur Police Station on Monday and demanded the four workers' immediate release.</p>.<p>"Is the state a force of the BJP? Why did the police not act when Priyanka Gandhi publicly released the chargesheet in Guwahati?" she asked.</p>