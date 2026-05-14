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Four Assam ministers allocated portfolios

Sarma had said on Wednesday that the ministry would be expanded after the first assembly session concludes on May 26.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarmaportfolios

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