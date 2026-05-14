Four Assam ministers allocated portfolios

<p>Guwahati: The four <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Assam</a> ministers who took oath along with Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> were allocated their portfolios on Thursday.</p>.<p>The governor approved the list of portfolios of the ministers sent by the chief minister, officials said.</p>.<p>The four ministers in Sarma's cabinet are BJP's Rameshwar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP's Atul Bora and BPF's Charan Boro.</p>.<p>Teli, a former Union minister, has been allocated the Labour Welfare, Tea tribes and Adivasi Welfare and Transformation and Development department.</p>.<p>Neog, who was finance minister in Sarma's previous cabinet, has been allocated the portfolios for Women and Child Development and Tourism.</p>.Himanta-led council of ministers to take oath on May 12, PM Modi to attend mammoth event.<p>Bora, the Agriculture minister in the last government, has been given charge of Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection and Development, and Excise department.</p>.<p>Boro, also a minister in the previous government, retains the Transport and Welfare of Bodoland department.</p>.<p>All other departments will be held by the Chief Minister till the expansion of the ministry.</p>.<p>Sarma had said on Wednesday that the ministry would be expanded after the first assembly session concludes on May 26.</p>.<p>The four ministers represent the tea tribes (Teli), women (Neog), the regional Assamese community (Bora) and the indigenous Bodo tribal community (Boro).</p>.<p>The BJP-led NDA government swept to power in the state for the third consecutive term with a record 102 seats. Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister for a second successive term on May 12.</p>