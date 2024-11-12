Four killed as car falls from under-construction culvert in Assam

<p>Tinsukia: At least four people, including a five-year-old child were killed when the car they were travelling fell from an under-construction culvert in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>The car carrying six members of a family fell from the under-construction culvert near Dihingia Gaon on the Tinsukia-Dibrugarh bypass at around 4 am, an official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>"Four of the six passengers, including a 5-year-old child, died on the spot. The two others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for immediate treatment," he added.</p>.Assam: 12-hr bandh called for ST status affects life in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia.<p>The family, hailing from Bihar, was coming from Dibrugarh to attend a wedding in Tinsukia when the accident occurred.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Mohan Shah, Rajesh Gupta, Montu Shah and child Arthav Gupta.</p>.<p>"We believe that the incident took place due to poor visibility of the road on account of dense fog and absence of proper signage," the police officer said.</p>.<p>Local residents have expressed concern about the incomplete state of the bypass, particularly the unfinished culvert. </p>