Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Funds generated from Zubeen Garg's last podcast to support young artists in Assam

And the money generated so far will be utilised to support budding artists, on the line of the principles iconic Zubeen had followed thorought his cultural career.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 16:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 16:43 IST
India NewsAssamZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us