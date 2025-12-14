<p>Guwahati: A podcast Assamese writer Rita Choudhary had recorded with iconic Zubeen Garg days before his sudden death not only saw over three million views on Youtube but also generated revenue of $2,909. </p><p>And the money generated so far will be utilised to support budding artists, on the line of the principles iconic Zubeen had followed thorought his cultural career. </p><p>"This is the money left behind by Zubeen. We will make a fixed deposit of the money for 20 years and the corpus will be utilised to support the new artists," Choudhary, Sahitya Akadami awardee writer, announced here on Sunday. </p><p>Choudhury said the money will be fixed deposited in the name of Adharxila, a trust she heads and have been working to promote culture and literature in Assam. </p>.Zubeen Garg: SIT files chargesheet in death of Assam's icon.<p>"This initiative honours Zubeen Garg, who helped many young artists and made significant efforts during his lifetime to promote budding artists," Choudhury said. </p><p>Garg, a singer, musician, lyricist, actor and film maker had suddenly died at the age of 52 in Singapore on September 19. Garg was in Singapore to take part in the Northeast India Festival as a cultural ambassador. </p><p>Choudhury had recorded the podcast a few days before Zubeen's Singapore visit. The podcast was uploaded on Youtube soon after Garg's death, an incident brought life across Assam beyond to a standstill. Shocked fans and followers of Zubeen watched the podcast on Youtube and shared it as it threw lights on many unknown facets of life, struggle and career of the iconic singer. </p><p>Assam government claims that Zubeen was murdered and a chargesheet wad filed against seven accused arrested in connection with the case. Four: his manager Siddharth Sarma, organiser of the Northeast India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen's band mates, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta have been charged with murder. The motive behind the murder, however, has not been made public by police yet. </p><p>Adharxila will organise the Brahmaputra Literature Festival in Sivasagar between February 6 and 8. Tributes will be paid to Zubeen during the festival also. </p>