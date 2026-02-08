<p>Guwahati: In what may charge up politics ahead of Assembly elections in March-April, Assam CM Himanta Biswa on Sunday said that investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) revealed that Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi was issued visa by Pakistan during his visit in 2013 by deviating from the 2012 India-Pakistan visa regime. </p><p>Releasing the much-waited SIT report, Sarma said the 2012 visa regime allowed only city specific visas. "Gaurav was initially granted visa on December 12, 2013, to visit only Lahore but on December 16, when Gaurav was in Pakistan, the Ministry of Interior, Pakistan granted special permission to visit Islamabad and Karachi. Further investigation is warranted as to how this special clearance was obtained from the Government of Pakistan in such a short duration," the SIT report, a copy of which was also given to DH, said. </p><p>Sarma said it also revealed that Gaurav's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn was paid salary from Pakistan even as she was transferred to India chapter of an NGO in 2012. This, Sarma said, while quoting the SIT report, was violation of Section 3 (1) (g) of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) 2010. Sarma further stated that the SIT probe revealed that Elizabeth had send a 50-page "confidential report" to Ali Tauqueer Sheikh, a Pakistan national, who headed the NGO, Lead Pakistan. Sheikh, Sarma and the SIT said, had maintained an anti-India stand. He also headed Climate Development Knowledge Network. </p><p>The SIT was formed by Assam government in February 2025 after Sarma alleged that Gogoi and Elizabeth had links with Pakistani agencies including the Inter Service Intelligenc (ISI).</p><p><strong>Parliament questions - </strong></p><p>The SIT said five months after his Pakistan visit, Gaurav was elected as Lok Sabha member for the first time from Kaliabor in Assam. After his election, Gaurav had asked questions in the Parliament related to India's military preparedness, espionage at Pakistan High. Commission, Kashmir conflict and climate change, an area close to his wife's area of work. "Further investigation is warranted to determine the intention behind asking these questions given Elizabeth Colburn's extensive networks in Pakistan," said the SIT report. </p><p>Sarma on Sunday said he suspected that Gaurav must have undergone "some kind of training" as he had maintained "digital silence" during his 10-day-long visit to Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. "Pakistan's military headquarters is in Islamabad. Let him answer on what he did, whom he met during the 10-days. Why did he go silent on social media for those 10 days?" Gaurav is now a national security threat." </p>.'Worse than C grade cinema': Gaurav Gogoi on Assam CM Himanta's allegations about his Pakistani links.<p>When asked why Gaurav had not been arrested if he was a national security theft, Sarma said, "If I arrest him now, I will be accused of doing politics ahead of Assembly elections." Sarma, however, said Gaurav had not been questioned by the SIT for being an MP but Elizabeth was grilled. "So the government of Assam yesterday decided to refer the matter to the MHA for a through investigation by a central agency. We have left the matter of questioning Gaurav to a central agency." </p><p>Sarma said Elizabeth, during questioning refused to reply to some of the questions. "When the SIT asked her how did she get the IB report which she cited in her confidential report to Ali Tauqueer, she just said she got in public domain. Someone must have helped her." Sarma asked why Elizabeth had not changed her British citizenship after marriage on September 24, 2013. Gaurav's two children are also British citizen. "Three out of his four family members are British citizens and he wants to be Assam CM." </p><p>Sarma also challenged Gaurav's claim that he had gone to Pakistan to meet his wife. "When Gaurav had gone there in 2023 but Elizabeth shifted to India and joined Lead India as a consultant on climate change issues in 2012." Sarma said Elizabeth had even visited Pakistan nine times after marriage. "Even if she joined Lead India, she was not reporting to Lead India head Bhabna Luthra. Luthta told the SIT that Elizabeth reported to Sheikh." </p><p><strong>Super flop show -</strong></p><p>Gaurav, who now is the face of the Congress-led Operation alliance, gearing up for the Assembly polls, called Sarma's allegations a "super flop show." "He even could not convince the journalists in the room about the allegations. He is doing all these as we are exposing his corruption and how his family grabbed 4,000 acres of land across Assam." Gaurav, however, did not clarify on the allegations made by Sarma and the SIT.</p><p>Sarma was supported to release the SIT report on September 10 last year. The same was postponed due to singer Zubeen Garg's death on September 19. </p>