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Government working to minimise impact of war; Congress trying to create panic: PM Modi

Modi alleged that the Congress had ignored the Northeast and allowed such drawing of a border during Independence that cut off Barak Valley’s access to the sea.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 07:48 IST
India NewsCongressAssamPM ModiIndia Politicswar

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