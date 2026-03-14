Government working to minimise impact of war; Congress trying to create panic: PM Modi

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PM%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday said that the government is working to minimise impacts of the global conflicts on the people, but alleged that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress </a>was acting "irresponsibly" by trying to create panic in the country.</p><p>"As the world is facing wars, our effort is to minimise their impact on the people of the country. The Congress should have performed the role of a responsible political party, but it failed to do so. It is trying to create panic among the people," Modi said at a rally in Assam's Silcahar.</p><p>Modi also alleged that the Congress had ignored the Northeast region of India and allowed Barak Valley's access to the sea while drawing the borders during independence and partition. </p>.PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 23,550 crore in Assam's Silchar.<p>"They do not have any vision either for Assam or the nation but only know how to abuse Modi, spread rumours and lies to mislead people," he claimed.</p><p>Modi said Barak Valley was once a major hub of trade and commerce.</p><p>"Just as Congress left the North-East on its own, in a similar way, it played a major role in weakening Barak Valley. When India became Independent, Congress allowed a border to be drawn that cut off Barak Valley's access to the sea," he alleged.</p><p>"Barak Valley, which was once known as an industrial centre, was stripped of its very strength. For decades after Independence, Congress governments remained in power, yet the region saw little development. Today, the BJP government is working to change that," he added.</p><p>Modi further blamed the Congress for misguided the youths of Assam into paths of violence and terrorism. He claimed that the BJP ensured that the state becomes an ocean of opportunities for them.</p><p>"Where Congress stops thinking, we start working," he said, noting that the BJP's mantra is to give priority to those left behind in development. </p><p>Modi launched projects worth Rs 23,550 crore in Silchar, marking the final leg of his two-day tour of Assam ahead of the assembly elections.</p>