Governments post-Independence showed tendency of being ashamed of holy places for political gains: PM Modi

Modi virtually laid the foundation from a playground at Khanapara in Guwahati, situated about 15kms away. The PM inaugurated four laning of two national highway projects and laid foundations of projects worth Rs 11,600 crores in Assam. Those included Rs 3,250 crore project to upgrade infrastructure of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Rs 832 crore project to upgrade facilities in the Nehru sports complex in Guwahati, a medical college at Karimganj, Rs 358 crores for widening of a road connecting LGBI airport in Guwahati, a Unity Mall, beside others.

Modi said that connecting the historical and spiritual places with modern amenities is part of his government's efforts for preserving the sites and accelerating development.

Talking about the benefits after development of Kashi Corridor at Varanasi, Modi said," “In the past year, 8.50 crore pilgrims have visited Kashi, more than five crore visited Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, and more than 19 lakh devotees visited Kedardham,” he informed. PM Modi also mentioned that Ayodhya has witnessed visits of more than 24 lakh people in the past 12 days after the opening of the Ram temple. He said that a similar sight will unfold here after the completion of Maa Kamkhya Divya Lok Pariyojana.

"From the rickshaw pullers to taxi drivers, hotel owners or street vendors, many people earn money because of the pilgrims visiting such sites. This increases the income of the people and our efforts of developing lives," Modi said adding that the government was giving special emphasis on development of tourism in the Northeast having a lot of possibilities in the tourism sector.