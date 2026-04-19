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Guwahati court denies non-bailable arrest warrant against Pawan Khera

The CM’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, had filed the case on April 6 against the Congress leader and all other persons who acted in connivance with him.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsAssamPawan KheraIndia PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaGuwahati

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