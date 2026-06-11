Guwahati researchers find science behind Zubeen Garg's immortal humming

Kishore Dutta and Jyotshna Saikia, both Assistant Professors of Physics, in their research paper 'Quantitative Acoustic Profiling of Zubeen Garg's Humming: Temporal Patterning and Spectral Balance' tried to look at the uniqueness of Garg's voice.