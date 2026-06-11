Guwahati researchers find science behind Zubeen Garg's immortal humming

<p>Guwahati: Legendary musician Zubeen Garg mesmerised his innumerable fans for decades with his signature humming, but the real science behind it was acoustic properties carrying warmth and expressivity, according to a study by two researchers of Handique Girls' College.</p>.<p>Kishore Dutta and Jyotshna Saikia, both Assistant Professors of Physics, in their research paper 'Quantitative Acoustic Profiling of Zubeen Garg's Humming: Temporal Patterning and Spectral Balance' tried to look at the uniqueness of Garg's voice.</p>.<p>"Zubeen Garg's vocal style is known for its distinctive use of humming. His humming often functions as a musical signature that transcends linguistic boundaries and has been described in journalistic and listener accounts as 'soothing, soulful or magnetic'," the study said.</p>.EU keen on investments in Assam, says Ambassador after launch of European Blue Valley cluster.<p>Its appeal arises not from linguistic meaning but from its underlying acoustic organisation and timbral expressivity, it added.</p>.<p>The article, published in 'Journal of Voice' -- the peer-reviewed official medical journal of the Voice Foundation and the International Association of Phonosurgery, said that vocal humming occupies a distinctive position in Indian popular music as an emotive bridge linking melody, memory and mood.</p>.<p>"Zubeen Garg's characteristic humming style, noted for its fluidity and expressive warmth, invites systematic investigation of what acoustically defines its appeal," the researchers said in the paper.</p>.<p>The study presented a quantitative acoustic profiling of Garg's humming, focusing on how measurable voice parameters contribute to its distinct sonic character, they added.</p>.<p>Explaining the methodology, the duo said: "A detailed set of temporal, spectral and timbral features was extracted, including jitter, shimmer, harmonic-to-noise ratio, spectral centroid, rolloff, tilt, roughness and Mel-frequency cepstral coefficients (MFCCs)." The analyses revealed characteristic temporal patterns and the statistical comparisons showed highly significant differences in fundamental frequency between Garg's humming and singing, and in jitter between his and other singers' humming.</p>.<p>"Multiple MFCCs also showed significant distinctions, indicating limited timbral differentiation in harmonic structure. Spectral features showed non-significant trends toward lower centroid and elevated roughness," it added.</p>.<p>These results indicated that a subset of temporal and timbral features contributes to an acoustic profile associated with Garg's humming, the paper said.</p>.<p>"While no perceptual testing was undertaken, interpretations are grounded in established psychoacoustic literature linking acoustic measures to perceived attributes such as tonal warmth and vocal steadiness," it added.</p>.<p>Within this interpretive framework, the findings suggested that Garg's humming exhibits an acoustically measurable combination of selected temporal and spectral characteristics that may be associated with its perceived resonant quality.</p>.<p>The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the South Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).</p>.<p>The research paper stated that Garg's humming exemplified how micro-acoustic precision and spectral balance may contribute to a listener's impression of tonal warmth and vocal presence.</p>.<p>"The present analyses show that this perceived quality is associated with a tendency toward distinct temporal patterning combined with spectral balance and harmonic cohesion," it added.</p>.<p>These acoustic properties together may contribute to the perceived warmth and expressivity of his humming.</p>.<p>Its appeal arises not from linguistic meaning but from its underlying acoustic organisation and timbral expressivity, it added.</p>.<p>"Despite its artistic and cultural significance, the acoustic structure of such humming has rarely been examined through a quantitative lens," the researchers said.</p>.<p>The study investigated the acoustic expressibility of humming, examining how measurable voice parameters jointly shape its perpetual distinctiveness, they added.</p>.<p>Dutta and Saikia in their research found that Garg's humming combines precise pitch centering with smooth spectral shaping and balanced harmonic richness, producing perceptually warm and resonant timbre.</p>.<p>"The study thereby establishes a reproducible, data-driven framework for interpreting artistic humming through measurable acoustic evidence. By profiling a singular voice, it connects acoustic analysis with broader musical context, showing how controlled temporal variability and spectral balance contribute to the expressive identity of humming in Indian popular music," they added.</p>.<p>The duo, however, acknowledged that the dataset in the research was limited in size and focused on a single artiste's humming style.</p>.<p>"As a case study, these findings are not intended for population generalisation but rather to demonstrate a replicable analytical framework for quantifying stylistic individuality in expressive humming. Future studies with larger, controlled corpora are needed to validate and extend those observations," they added. </p>