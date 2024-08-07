Heavy rain hits Guwahati causing widespread waterlogging and disruption

Heavy rain lashed Assam’s capital Guwahati on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several areas, inconveniencing commuters and school students.
Accumulation of water was reported from almost all peripheral roads in the city, with people stranded in their vehicles for hours amid heavy traffic.
People returning from office, school children and even ambulances were reportedly stuck till late in the evening due to inundated roads.
The Kamrup Metropolitan administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the wake of inclement weather.
Waterlogging was reported from Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Hedayetpur, MLA quarters in Dispur, Lachit Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, VIP Road, Rajgarh Road, Jorabat and Chatribari, among others.
Residents also complained of power cuts in many areas.
Published 07 August 2024, 08:12 IST