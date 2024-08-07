Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Heavy rain hits Guwahati causing widespread waterlogging and disruption

Heavy rainfall has caused severe waterlogging and significant disruptions across Guwahati leading to a challenging situation for residents and authorities. The city has been largely paralysed by the recent downpour, with several areas submerged under water.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 08:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Heavy rain lashed Assam’s capital Guwahati on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several areas, inconveniencing commuters and school students.

Heavy rain lashed Assam’s capital Guwahati on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several areas, inconveniencing commuters and school students.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Accumulation of water was reported from almost all peripheral roads in the city, with people stranded in their vehicles for hours amid heavy traffic.

Accumulation of water was reported from almost all peripheral roads in the city, with people stranded in their vehicles for hours amid heavy traffic.

Credit: PTI

People returning from office, school children and even ambulances were reportedly stuck till late in the evening due to inundated roads.

People returning from office, school children and even ambulances were reportedly stuck till late in the evening due to inundated roads.

Credit: PTI

The Kamrup Metropolitan administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the wake of inclement weather.

The Kamrup Metropolitan administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the wake of inclement weather.

Credit: PTI

Waterlogging was reported from Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Hedayetpur, MLA quarters in Dispur, Lachit Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, VIP Road, Rajgarh Road, Jorabat and Chatribari, among others.

Waterlogging was reported from Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Hedayetpur, MLA quarters in Dispur, Lachit Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, VIP Road, Rajgarh Road, Jorabat and Chatribari, among others.

Credit: PTI

Residents also complained of power cuts in many areas.

Residents also complained of power cuts in many areas.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 August 2024, 08:12 IST
India NewsAssamGuwahatiHeavy RainsIndian Monsoon

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT