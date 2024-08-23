'Heinous crime against a minor Hindu girl': CM Himanta says nobody will be spared in Assam rape case

Sarma alleged that after Lok Sabha elections, 'a section of members of a particular community have become very active and have been encouraged to commit such crimes'.

"We will, however, come down heavily on the perpetrators and nobody will be spared", the chief minister said.

In the last two months, 22 such crimes against women have taken place and this is the 23rd such incident in the state, he added.

"In Lower and central Assam and Barak Valley districts, where indigenous people have become a numeric minority, they are living in constant fear. People outside these regions cannot gauge this harsh reality," he said.