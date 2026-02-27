<p>Guwahati: The police have initiated an inquiry after a “hidden camera” was found in a bathroom of the girls’ hostel on the Guwahati campus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), an officer said on Friday. </p><p>The TISS authorities had intimated the police and filed a complaint in connection with the incident, he said.</p>.Tata Electronics assures women's safety after row over hidden camera in bathroom\n.<p>“Based on the complaint, an investigation has been initiated,” the police officer said.</p>.<p>The TISS Guwahati, in a statement, had said that the recent incident was a “serious privacy violation, and is entirely unacceptable and condemnable”.</p>.<p>It said internal security protocols were being reviewed to ensure non-recurrence of any such incident in the future.</p>.<p>Support services are in place for the affected students, and the TISS is fully cooperating with the police in the case, the statement said.</p>