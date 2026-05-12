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Himanta Biswa Sarma becoming Assam CM for second term signals his growing power

The 57-year-old vowed to continue the state's development journey, stating that his first tenure as CM was 'just a trailer and the movie will unfold in the second term'.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarma

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