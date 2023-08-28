Home
Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in World Athletics Championship

'Outstanding performance, @Neeraj_chopra1. Your achievements consistently elevate our spirits', Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning the gold medal in javelin throw at the World Athletics Championship.

''Once more, the Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra works his magic! His incredible Javelin throws shine at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships2023, securing the Gold'', Sarma posted in 'X', formerly Twitter.

''Outstanding performance, @Neeraj_chopra1. Your achievements consistently elevate our spirits'', he added.

Chopra on Sunday scripted history by winning the gold with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 25-year-old has now become only the second Indian -- after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra -- to simultaneously hold both the Olympics and World Championships titles.

(Published 28 August 2023, 08:00 IST)
