Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath as Assam CM for second term, 4 MLAs to be sworn in as ministers

<p>Following the BJP-led NDA's victory in the April 9 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> assembly elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Tuesday will take oath as the chief minister for a second consecutive term.</p><p>The 57-year-old Himanta is the first non-Congress leader in Assam to assume charge as the CM for a second successive term.</p><p>Additionally, four MLAs of the NDA will also be sworn in at a function in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.</p><p>The four legislators who will take oath are BJP's Ajanta Neog and Rameshwar Teli, and one member each from its allies- BPF's Charan Boro and AGP's Atul Bora.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | From Congress bastion to BJP fortress: NDA set for historic third term.<p>Neog, Bora and Boro were members of Sarma's first cabinet, while Teli is a former Union minister who returned to state politics.</p><p>Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma and four other legislators at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara area at 11.40 am.</p><p>Neog was the finance minister, while Bora took care of the agriculture department, and Boro held the transport portfolio in the outgoing government.</p><p>PTI reported that over one lakh people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, including the BJP's panchayat presidents and members</p><p>Security has been tightened across Guwahati with central and state police monitoring the situation, while arrangements at the venue are being coordinated by various departments under the directives of Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>