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Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath as Assam CM for second term, 4 MLAs to be sworn in as ministers

The 57-year-old Himanta is the first non-Congress leader in Assam to assume charge as the CM for a second successive term.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 03:54 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 03:54 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaNDA

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