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Himanta-led council of ministers to take oath on May 12, PM Modi to attend mammoth event

Sarma on Monday said the list of the new ministers would be finalised during his meeting with Nitin Nabin in Guwahati on Monday night.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiHimanta Biswa Sarmacouncil of ministersnitin nabin

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