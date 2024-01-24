Himanta remote-controlled by PM Modi, Amit Shah, says Rahul Gandhi

Dhubri: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is “remote-controlled” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also said that Sarma will be “thrown out” if he spoke for the welfare of Assam.

“PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have the remote control of Sarma, who will be thrown out instantly if he speaks anything for the benefit of Assam,” Gandhi said at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here.