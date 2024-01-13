Himanta thanks PM Modi, Nadda after BJP's win in Assam council polls

Sarma, replying to the PM, said: "Heartfelt gratitude, Adarniya Pradhan Mantriji, for acknowledging the trust placed in @BJP4Assam by the people of Dima Hasao. Your visionary leadership inspires us to work tirelessly, ensuring that their aspirations are met. Together, we move forward for a thriving Dima Hasao and Assam as a whole."