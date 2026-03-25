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Himanta's allegations linking me to Pakistan wild theory existing in his head: Gaurav Gogoi

Jorhat MP said there is a clear difference between attacks made by Sarma and allegations levelled by the Congress against the chief minister.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 05:04 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsGaurav Gogoi

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