Hmar students' body seek investigation into killing of three in police 'encounter' in Assam

Guwahati: The Hmar Students' Association have demanded an urgent and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to killing of three persons in South Assam's Cachar district by police on Wednesday morning.
The students' body claimed that the three were not militants as claimed by Assam police. "They were village volunteers who defended the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar villages against the Meitei militants. They were taken into custody by Assam police in the afternoon of July 16, 2024 at the Kachudharam police station.
They were arbitrarily detained, taken to an undisclosed location, and brutally shot dead under circumstances that defy all principles of justice and human rights," said a statement issued by the New Delhi-based joint headquarters of the students' body.
The students' body identified the three deceased as Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar, both residents of K. Bethel village in Cachar and Joshua hailing from Senvon Lailak area of Manipur's Pherzawl district. The Hmar community share ethnic affinity with the Kuki-Zomis.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday posted on 'X' stating that three militants belonging to Hmar community were killed by police during an operation in Cachar district. Sarma said two AK series rifles, one more rifle and a pistol were recovered during the operation.
In an early morning operation, @cacharpolice killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also recovered 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle, and 1 pistol. @gpsinghips— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 17, 2024
Police said hours after their detention, they were taken to Bhuban Hills area situated along Assam-Mizoram border for a search operation. "Some other militants, who were hiding inside the hills, opened fire at the police team prompting the forces to retaliate. The three militants were shot when they tried to flee," police officials said on Wednesday.
But Hmar Students' Association said that claim of an encounter by Assam police is riddled with inconsistencies and contradicted video evidence, which exposes the fabricated nature of their account/ "Such acts of extrajudicial killings not only undermines the sanctity of human life but also erode the trust in our law enforcement agencies," said the statement.
The students' association also urged the National Human Rights Commission and other relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible for the "heinous acts" are swiftly brought to justice through fair and appropriate legal proceedings.