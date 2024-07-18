Hmar students' body seek investigation into killing of three in police 'encounter' in Assam

Guwahati: The Hmar Students' Association have demanded an urgent and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to killing of three persons in South Assam's Cachar district by police on Wednesday morning.

The students' body claimed that the three were not militants as claimed by Assam police. "They were village volunteers who defended the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar villages against the Meitei militants. They were taken into custody by Assam police in the afternoon of July 16, 2024 at the Kachudharam police station.

They were arbitrarily detained, taken to an undisclosed location, and brutally shot dead under circumstances that defy all principles of justice and human rights," said a statement issued by the New Delhi-based joint headquarters of the students' body.