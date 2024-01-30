JOIN US
india

Hope Mahatma Gandhi's ideals inspire future generations: Assam CM Himanta

Last Updated 30 January 2024, 06:10 IST

Guwahati: Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hoped that the ideals of the late leader continue to inspire future generations.

He also paid homage to all those who were martyred in the service of the nation.

"Remembering Pujya Bapu on his punyatithi," Sarma wrote on X.

"Bapu's life has been one of selfless service to the nation."

"His life's story was full of courage and righteousness. As I recall his profound thoughts, I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of Maa Bharati," he said.

Sarma hoped that the ideals propagated by Gandhi continue to inspire generations to come.

(Published 30 January 2024, 06:10 IST)
