How entry of BJP turncoat into Congress led to collapse of opposition alliance in Assam?

Future of the alliance:

The AICC's decision angered other partners of the Morcha with their top leaders publicly calling Congress a "traitor" and held the party responsible for breakdown of the Opposition alliance.

"Congress has fallen into the trap of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who planted Jayanta Borah in order to retain the Behali seat. Borah is not a big leader and we still don't understand the reasons that prompted Congress to defy the Opposition alliance for a BJP person," Lurinjyoti Gogoi said on Friday. "The CPI-ML was even ready to replace their candidate."

BJP leader Ranjit Dutta had won the Behali seat in 2021 but the seat fell vacant as he was elected to Lok Sabha. Borah, who had lost the elections as an independent candidate in 2021, joined Congress on Thursday, hours after he was named as a candidate for Behali.

Gaurav Gogoi, Jorhat MP and Congress's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, who is also in-charge for the by-polls in Behali, attended the event in which Borah joined Congress. "All these happened because of Gaurav Gogoi's conflict with Bhupen Kumar Borah. Gaurav tried to prove his clout by rejecting the CPI-ML candidate recommended by the Bhupen Borah-led committee," said Akhil Gogoi, Sivasagar MLA and leader of Raijor Dal, another partner. Akhil even suspected use of money in the selection of Jayanta.