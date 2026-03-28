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Humiliated, made to feel persona non grata within Congress: Pradyut Bordoloi on why he joined BJP

Asked about his equation with Gogoi, Bordoloi said he had nothing personal against him.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 07:06 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian Politics

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