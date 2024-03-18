I can bring Congress candidates in Assam to BJP: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that he can bring all Congress candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections, barring one, to BJP.
"There is no use of voting for the Congress candidates. People should ask them whether they will remain in Congress or not after the elections. Because all want to come to BJP and barring one, I can bring all the Congress candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls this time to BJP," Sarma told reporters during his tour to Karimganj in South Assam, where BJP has named sitting Lok Sabha member Kripanath Malla against Hafiz Rashid Choudhury of Congress.
Although Sarma did not name the candidate, whom he can not bring to BJP, sources within the party said he was referring to Gaurav Gogoi, who is contesting the polls from Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.
Sarma's comment comes following the joining of some Congress leaders, including MLAs and former ministers in BJP. Senior Congress MLA, Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha, who represents the Karimganj North Assembly constituency recently joined BJP. Sarma earlier said many Congress leaders are in touch with him and are willing to join BJP due to "bleak future" in Congress. Sarma is described by the Opposition parties as an expert to poach MLA and MPs into his party.
Sarma said BJP and its allies would win 13 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. BJP has put up candidates in 11 constituencies and has offered two to its ally Asom Gana Parishad and one to UPPL. Congress has named its candidates in 13 while a forum of the Opposition parties are supporting Lurinjyoti Gogoi of Asom Jatiya Parishad, a regional party, in Dibrugarh seat.
In 2019, BJP had won nine seats, Congress in three and AIUDF one. One independent candidate bagged the ST-reserved Kokrajhar seat.
(Published 18 March 2024, 13:50 IST)