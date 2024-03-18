I can bring Congress candidates in Assam to BJP: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that he can bring all Congress candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections, barring one, to BJP.

"There is no use of voting for the Congress candidates. People should ask them whether they will remain in Congress or not after the elections. Because all want to come to BJP and barring one, I can bring all the Congress candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls this time to BJP," Sarma told reporters during his tour to Karimganj in South Assam, where BJP has named sitting Lok Sabha member Kripanath Malla against Hafiz Rashid Choudhury of Congress.

Although Sarma did not name the candidate, whom he can not bring to BJP, sources within the party said he was referring to Gaurav Gogoi, who is contesting the polls from Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.