IAF AN-32 aircraft crashes while landing at Assam’s Jorhat airbase

<p>An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-air-force">Indian Air Force</a> (IAF) airplane, AN-32, has crashed while landing in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/1">Assam</a>'s Jorhat district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred while the aircraft was landing at the IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area and senior IAF officials have rushed to the area.</p><p>According to various media reports, emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site to control the blaze.</p><p>The IAF confirmed the incident and said that further updates will be provided after the assessment of the situation.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>