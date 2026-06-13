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IAF AN-32 aircraft crashes while landing at Assam’s Jorhat airbase

Senior IAF officials have rushed to the area.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 06:06 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 06:06 IST
India NewsAssamPlane CrashIndian Air ForceJorhat

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