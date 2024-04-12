JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

IIT-Guwahati student from Bihar's Samastipur found dead in hostel room

'He stated in the note that no one is responsible for his death. Prima facie it does not look like any foul play is involved. However, we are continuing our investigation to find more details' Kamrup's Superintendent said.
Last Updated 12 April 2024, 06:51 IST

Follow Us

Guwahati: A second-semester student of IIT-Guwahati was found dead in his hotel room, police said on Friday.

Kamrup's Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan said the body was found hanging inside his room at Dihing hostel on Wednesday. A suicide note was also found.

"He stated in the note that no one is responsible for his death. Prima facie it does not look like any foul play is involved. However, we are continuing our investigation to find more details" he told PTI.

After post-mortem and due legal formalities, the body has been sent with his parents to his hometown Samastipur in Bihar, the SP said.

The deceased student has been identified as Saurabh, studying in the Computer Science Department.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 April 2024, 06:51 IST)
India NewsAssamSuicideBiharIIT Guwahati

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT