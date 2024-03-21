IIT Guwahati's algorithm to encode brain networks of healthy humans, patients with Parkinson's

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Researchers at IIT-Guwahati have developed a novel algorithm called Unique Brain Network Identification Number to encode the intricate brain networks of healthy humans and patients with Parkinson's disease.

The study involved the analysis of structural brain MRI scans of 180 PD patients and 70 healthy individuals from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), India. The research funded by the Ministry of Education has been published in the journal Brain Sciences.

According to officials, the researchers adopted a network perspective, representing different brain regions as nodes and establishing connection values of the network based on regional grey matter volume.