In biggest private investment in Assam, Tata to set up semiconductor unit valued at Rs 27,000 crore

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone for the Tata Group's Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor assembly and test facility, to be set up at Jagiroad in central Assam's Morigaon district.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the function at Jagiroad, said that this would be the biggest ever private investment in the state, where the industrial sector has still remained in the nascent stage.

"Today is a historic day for Assam as we are getting investment of Rs 27,000 crores. We never imagined that Tata Group would invest in such a huge scale in Assam, where industries in the past hesitated to come and set up business," he said. "Our efforts in the past few years established peace and developed an atmosphere for business and investment."

The land where the semiconductor unit is being set up belonged to a paper mill of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited. The mill, however, was closed after years of mismanagement and loss.