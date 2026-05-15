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India's 1st satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle seeks to monitor habitats in Brahmaputra basin

Ganges softshell turtle (Nilssonia gangetica) can be differentiated from other riverine turtles in having distinct arrow head shaped markings on top of head.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsAssamGangesTrendingKaziranga National ParkTurtle

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