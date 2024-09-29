Internet suspended for eight hours in Assam to 'maintain sanctity' of govt recruitment tests

Guwahati: The Assam government on Sunday suspended internet for eight hours during a written test conducted for recruitments to Grade III posts in various departments stating that such a step was necessary to "maintain sanctity" of the tests.

The mobile and Wi-Fi internet was suspended between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm as more than 7.34 lakh applicants appeared for the recruitment tests in 822 centres across the state. The examination was conducted in two shifts.

This was the second time the BJP-led government suspended internet to conduct such recruitment tests. On September 16, the government similarly suspended interner for three and half hours.

Informing about this, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the decision was taken as some unscrupulous elements used unfair means through social media such as WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube and Cam Scanner during examinations in the past.

The state government had faced a lot of criticism after question papers were allegedly leaked during some tests conducted for recruitment in government departments last year.

On Sunday, the Opposition Congress and others said suspension of the internet indicated the government's inability to conduct recruitment tests without disrupting normal activities. Business activities, particularly app-based taxi services and food delivery services remained affected in the state capital Guwahati and some other towns due to the suspension of the internet.