Island school in France to adopt Assam biologist's community-driven wildlife conservation model

Aaranyak on Friday said as per the agreement, the school will follow in the steps of the Hargila Army, the community group, which Barman successfully mobilised for conservation of the storks at Dadara and Pacharia village in Assam's Kamrup district. Storks in Assam are called Hargila.

"The school is very impressed with the way Barman motivated village women to work for conservation of the storks. Lycee des Lumieres will use the knowledge and expertise of Barman and her army of women conservation workers to create an army of students within the school, trained to protect species and biodiversity as a whole," said a statement issued by Aaranyak.

The France-based school expects that the experience and knowledge of Barman will provide cultural enrichment and knowledge in terms of protecting Hargila and support students by sharing her knowledge, it said.