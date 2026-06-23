Japan PM Sanae Takaichi visit to Guwahati cancelled due to 'unavoidable reasons'

<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japanese </a>Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to Guwahati, scheduled on July 1, has been cancelled due to "unavoidable reasons," <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam </a>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here on Tuesday. </p><p>Takaochi's visit to India will now remain limited to New Delhi only, Sarma said. </p><p>"We were very hopeful about the Japanese PM's visit to Guwahati. But last night, our foreign secreatry Vikram Misri informed our Chief Secretary that Takaichi's visit to Guwahati has been cancelled. We can't ask them about the reasons due to the protocol. But I will try to enquire about the reason when I visit New Delhi next and meet our foreign minister," Sarma said. </p>.Delhi, not Assam, to host next India-Japan summit.<p>"However, we have been informed that a visit by a Japanese delegation of business leaders to Assam will be scheduled later at an appropriate time," he added.</p><p><strong>Assam upset</strong></p><p>This was the second time that Japanese Prime Minister's trip to Guwahati was cancelled. A similar scheduled tour was cancelled in 2019 following violent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that had rocked the city and the rest of Assam. </p><p>The BJP-led Assam government led by Sarma was gearing up to project the state as a major destination for investment, trade and tourism before the Japanese PM as well as the delegation in view of significant improvement in law and order situation and infrastructure in Assam in the past few years. </p><p>"This is definitely unfortunate for us. A team of Japanese officials were here for the past one month and took stock of the ground situation as well as the facilities here. They even enquired about the hotels as well as the food here," Sarma said. </p>