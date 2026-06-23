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Japan PM Sanae Takaichi visit to Guwahati cancelled due to 'unavoidable reasons'

This was for the second time that Japanese Prime Minister's trip to Guwahati was cancelled, earlier in 2019.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 15:56 IST
India NewsJapanHimanta Biswa SarmaGuwahati

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